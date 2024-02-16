WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU to launch mission to protect Red Sea navigation from next week
The mission's mandate is limited to protecting civilian shipping in the Red Sea and that no attacks will be carried out "on Yemeni soil", the European Union says.
EU to launch mission to protect Red Sea navigation from next week
The Houthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been attacking the vital shipping lane since November in a campaign in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid Israeli brutal war on the enclave. / Photo: Reuters
February 16, 2024

EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday in Brussels to formally launch a naval mission to help protect international shipping in the Red Sea against attacks from Yemen's Houthis, officials said.

An EU official said on Friday that the bloc aims to have the mission - called Aspides, Greek for shield - up and running in a "few weeks" with at least four vessels.

So far France, Germany, Italy and Belgium have said they plan to contribute ships.

The overall commander of the mission will be Greek, while the lead officer in operational control at sea will be Italian, the EU official said.

The EU says the mission's mandate - set initially for one year - is limited to protecting civilian shipping in the Red Sea and that no attacks will be carried out "on Yemeni soil".

RelatedHow are Houthi attacks on ships in Red Sea affecting global trade?

Coordination with the US, other forces

The United States is already spearheading its own naval coalition in the area and has conducted strikes on the Houthis in Yemen along with Britain.

An EU official said that there would be "continuous military to military contact" to coordinate actions with the US and other forces in the region.

The EU's 27 countries managed to agree the Red Sea mission in a matter of weeks as concerns mount that the Houthi attacks could damage their economies and push up inflation.

The accord on the naval mission stands in contrast to the bloc's trouble fashioning a common stance on the war in Gaza.

Countries such as Spain and Ireland have called on Israel to enact an immediate ceasefire while supporters of Israel including Germany have refused to back that demand.

RelatedYemen's Houthis vow to continue Red Sea attacks after US-led air strikes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us