Hamas's armed wing has said that hostages in Gaza were "struggling to stay alive" as conditions across the war-battered Palestinian territory deteriorate due to relentless Israeli bombardments.

"The wounded and sick enemy prisoners are going through very difficult conditions and are struggling to stay alive," Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Qassam Brigades said in a televised statement.

"This is not surprising because everything that our people are suffering from, be it hunger, thirst and lack of medical help, is also what the enemy prisoners are suffering from."

Israel has launched a brutal military assault on Gaza that has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas freed more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for Israel releasing about 240 Palestinian prisoners.

"Losses amongst Israeli hostages have become many while other hostages live in extremely difficult conditions," Obeida said.

'Israel Ignored us'

"We warned dozens of times about the dangers to which their hostages are being exposed. We didn't want the situation to reach this stage, but (Israel's) leadership ignored us," he said.

"For months, we tried to protect and care for the lives of these hostages, as it is our top humanitarian goal to liberate our own prisoners and to realise the legitimate rights of our people."

Israel's chief military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said on Tuesday that 31 of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were dead.

Israel has said 136 hostages are still being held in Gaza.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club, which documents and cares for all Palestinian detainees, issued a statement on Tuesday saying the number of Palestinians who have been arrested since Oct. 7 had reached 7,000.