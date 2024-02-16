Putin must be punished for 'atrocities': Navalny's wife

News of Alexey Navalny’s death has been greeted with shock and dismay in the West. His wife and several world leaders believe President Vladimir Putin bears responsibility for his death. For more than ten years Navalny was Putin's fiercest critic, accusing him and Kremlin insiders of corruption. He was arrested numerous times and was the victim of several attacks including a poisoning which nearly killed him in 2020. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.