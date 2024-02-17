OpenAI reveals its text-to-video product Sora

The maker of ChatGPT unveiled its next leap into generative artificial intelligence on Thursday, with a tool that instantly makes short videos in response to written commands. The video generation software follows OpenAI's ChatGPT Chatbot, which was released in late 2022 and created a buzz around AI with its ability to compose emails as well as write codes and poems. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more