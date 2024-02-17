WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britain 'summons' Russian diplomats following Alexei Navalny’s death
"We stand today with his family, friends, colleagues and supporters. Our thoughts go out to them," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said.
Britain 'summons' Russian diplomats following Alexei Navalny’s death
Alexei Navalny (1976-2024) / Others
February 17, 2024

The British government said it had summoned diplomats from the Russian embassy "to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible" for the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

In its statement, the Foreign Office said Navalny's death in an Arctic prison "must be investigated fully and transparently". "We stand today with his family, friends, colleagues and supporters. Our thoughts go out to them," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Navalny died on Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia’s prison agency said. He was 47.

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service reported Navalny felt sick after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness at the penal colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

An ambulance arrived, but he couldn't be revived; the cause of death is "being established,” it said. Russia’s main state TV channel interrupted its newscast to announce the death.

RelatedImprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is dead: prison service

Navalny had been jailed since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow to face arrest after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning. He was later convicted three times.

Born in Butyn, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) outside Moscow, Navalny received a law degree from People’s Friendship University in 1998 and did a fellowship at Yale in 2010.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us