WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thai Ex-PM Thaksin set for release after hospital detention
Thailand's Prime Minister has announced country's former leader Thaksin Shinawatra's release from hospital detention this Sunday, as legal uncertainties persist.
Thai Ex-PM Thaksin set for release after hospital detention
Former Thai Premier Thaksin Shinawatra's release sparks legal and political debates. / Photo: AFP
February 17, 2024

Jailed former Thai Premier Thaksin Shinawatra will be released from hospital detention on Sunday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said.

Billionaire political heavyweight Thaksin, 74, who was Thailand's prime minister from 2001-2006, has been in detention since August, after making a dramatic homecoming from 15 years in self-exile overseas to avoid prison for a conflict of interest.

He had his eight-year jail term commuted to a year by the King after his return and has served six months in hospital detention due to an undisclosed health condition.

Thaksin was granted parole earlier this week but it was not certain until now when he would be freed. Sunday is the first day of his parole eligibility.

"It will be on the 18th," Prime Minister Srettha told reporters on Saturday, adding that he did not know the details and that "everything would be in accordance to the law."

RelatedHow will Thaksin Shinawatra's return shape the future of Thai politics?

Negotiations behind closed doors

Despite being granted parole, Thaksin could face further legal troubles as public prosecutors are considering charging him for insulting the monarchy during a 2015 media interview.

Thaksin's return last year coincided with ally and political newcomer Srettha being chosen as prime minister on the same day, adding to speculation that both developments were part of a behind-the-scenes deal between Thaksin and his powerful enemies in Thailand's royalist military establishment.

Thaksin's allies and the government, led by the Shinawatra-backed Pheu Thai Party, have dismissed that.

RelatedReturn of ex-PM Thaksin looms over Thai premiership vote
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us