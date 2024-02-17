TÜRKİYE
Türkiye debunks false claims of its missile used by Israeli army in Gaza
Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation refutes claims of Turkish-made missiles used by Israeli army in Gaza, emphasising no ammunition trade between Türkiye and Israel.
The center clarified that Türkiye and Israel do not engage in any ammunition trade, direct or indirect, regarding the defence industry. / Others
February 17, 2024

Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation of the Directorate of Communications has debunked a false claim circulating on social media regarding the use of Turkish-made missiles by the Israeli army in the Shujaiyye neighbourhood of Gaza.

The claim was based on multiple images uploaded with the description suggesting that shell fragments found in Gaza were from Turkish missiles.

The center clarified that Türkiye and Israel do not engage in any ammunition trade, direct or indirect, regarding the defence industry.

The images in question, according to the center, do not even clearly depict parts of any ammunition.

Additionally, the Turkish defence industry does not use the term "made by" for branding purposes. This statement comes amidst ongoing conflict and misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Israel not only commits genocide against the Gazans, but also attempts to mislead them into despair," the Center for Countering Disinformation said in a statement, published on X.

Previously, similar allegations were made regarding Pakistan supplying Israel with 155 mm artillery ammunition.

However, Pakistani officials have vehemently denied these claims. The center urged the public to disregard any Israeli propaganda and emphasised the importance of verifying information before spreading it.

