February 17, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel crippled medical infrastructure in Gaza through its pattern of attacks
As Israel continues to attack the Gaza Strip, Doctor Nick Maynard warns that there is no evidence which indicates that its military is trying to protect patients and medical staff during their bombardments. Dr Maynard is a consultant upper Gastrointestinal Surgeon at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. He spent 2 weeks in Gaza last month
Nick Maynard X Oxford / Others
