JUST 2 DEGREES: El Nino is Weakening, Oil spill in Tobago

There's been some crazy weather powered in part by El Nino. But it's forecast to end soon. And a massive oil spill goes unexplained on the tiny island of Tobago in the Caribbean Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Atmospheric scientist Paul Roundy, Kaddu Sebunya of the African Wildlife Foundation, and the Tobago House of Assembly's chief secretary, Farley Chavez Augustine