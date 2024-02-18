WORLD
2 MIN READ
China denies selling lethal weapons to Russia for Ukraine conflict
China claims to maintain its stance of non-involvement in the conflict and aims for normal bilateral relations with Ukraine.
China denies selling lethal weapons to Russia for Ukraine conflict
The readout said Wang stressed China adheres to the political settlement of flashpoint issues and insisted on promoting peace talks. / Photo: AP
February 18, 2024

China's foreign minister has told his Ukrainian counterpart that Beijing does not sell lethal weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine, a statement said.

Wang Yi told Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting on the sidelines of a major security conference in Munich that China "does not take any advantage of the situation, and does not sell lethal weapons to conflict areas or parties to the conflict", according to a foreign ministry readout.

China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict but has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

Beijing has faced accusations that it is supplying lethal arms to Russia, charges it has always denied.

RelatedLive blog: Ukraine 'matter of life and death' for Russia — Putin

'A glimmer of hope for peace'

"No matter how the international situation changes, China hopes that China-Ukraine relations will develop normally and continue to benefit the two peoples," Wang told Kuleba, according to the ministry's readout.

"Once again, I would like to thank Ukraine for helping the Chinese people evacuate safely under emergency conditions," it said. "The Chinese people will never forget that."

The readout said Wang stressed that China adheres to the political settlement of flashpoint issues and insisted on promoting peace talks.

"We will continue to play a constructive role in bringing an early end to the war and re-establishing peace," Wang told Kuleba.

"Even if there is only a glimmer of hope for peace, China will not give up its efforts."

RelatedXi, Putin accuse US of 'interfering' in Russia, China's affairs: Kremlin
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us