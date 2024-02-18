World leaders stress urgency in addressing global conflicts

The conflict in Ukraine has been high on the agenda at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. At the meeting, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an urgent appeal for more weapons as his country's war with Russia drags on. Our Editor-at-large Yusuf Erim has been covering the conference and spoke with former CIA director, David Petraeus, about Washington's support for Kiev.