Donald Trump markets $399 shoes a day after $355M penalty

As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump is marketing something new. Trump-branded sneakers. The shoes are being sold for 399 dollars on a new website that also sells other Trump-branded shoes, cologne and perfume. Trump launched the sneakers a day after a New York judge ordered him to pay a 355 million-dollar fine for fraudulently inflating the value of his properties. Rina Shah is a former Senior Republican Congressional Adviser and joins us from Washington and comments on a former president hawking sneakers in the world's biggest consumer society.