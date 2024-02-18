BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Donald Trump markets $399 shoes a day after $355M penalty
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump is marketing something new. Trump-branded sneakers. The shoes are being sold for 399 dollars on a new website that also sells other Trump-branded shoes, cologne and perfume. Trump launched the sneakers a day after a New York judge ordered him to pay a 355 million-dollar fine for fraudulently inflating the value of his properties. Rina Shah is a former Senior Republican Congressional Adviser and joins us from Washington and comments on a former president hawking sneakers in the world's biggest consumer society.
Rina Shah / Others
February 18, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us