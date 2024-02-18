Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye late Sunday evening for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Communications Directorate.

This is Aliyev's first foreign visit since the presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7.

During the two presidents' talks on Monday, all aspects of bilateral relations between the two nations will be reviewed, as well as steps that can be taken to further deepen cooperation will be discussed, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The two sides will discuss bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments, the statement added.​​​​​​​

Influence on global issues

Last year, President Erdogan declared that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are paving the way for a new era in the region.

Emphasising the significance of Türkiye's role, Erdogan highlighted preparations for a historic breakthrough in the region under the ambitious vision of the "Century of Türkiye" initiative.

Erdogan outlined the multifaceted approach, strengthening ties with the Islamic and Turkic worlds, integrating with Africa and the Balkans, and maintaining connections with China and Ukraine.

Also the Azerbaijani president said last year that both Azerbaijan and Türkiye will significantly increase their influence, not only in the region but also on the global stage in the years to come.

"Türkiye plays an important role in both global and regional issues. Azerbaijan appreciates Türkiye's policy, which aims to ensure regional stability and security," Ilham Aliyev said.