Israeli army targets southern hospitals, causing severe damage in Gaza

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has threatened that Israel will expand its ground offensive into Rafah, if all hostages held in Gaza are not freed by March 10. The date will coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It's the first time that Israel has given a date over a potential operation in the southernmost city of Rafah, which is the last refuge for Gaza's displaced. Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues its attacks and raids in the south, focusing mostly on hospitals. The Palestine Red Crescent says Israeli forces have targeted al-Amal Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis with artillery. And Gaza's second-largest hospital is completely out of service following Israeli raids. Hilal Uzun has more.