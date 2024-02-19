February 19, 2024
Tel Aviv's history of expansion by occupying Palestinian lands
The International Court of Justice is holding hearings on Israel's occupation of Palestine. It's the latest in hundreds of such actions scrutinising Tel Aviv's disregard for UN resolutions and international law in what experts say is a land grab in Palestine. Let's take a look back at how that's happened over the years in this report by Shoaib Hasan.
