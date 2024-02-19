Top UN court holds hearings on legality of the Israeli occupation

The Palestinian Foreign Minister has accused Israel of subjecting Palestinians to decades of discrimination, apartheid and genocide. conducting a campaign of apartheid and genocide in the Palestinian territories. Riyad al-MAliki made the comments on the opening day of public hearings at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ has been asked to assess the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of Palestinian territories. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports from The Hague.