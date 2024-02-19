February 19, 2024
Leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
Azerbaijan’s president has visited Türkiye for his first official overseas trip since winning re-election earlier this month. Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan was largely about cementing already very close ties - but there was also plenty of attention paid to what appears to be a shaky peace process with Armenia. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.
