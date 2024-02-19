Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urge the international community for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian assistance during the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Brazil this Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to diplomatic sources, Türkiye's messages on critical issues such as Israel's attacks on Gaza, Russia's occupation of Ukraine, and the deficiencies in global governance mechanisms carry significant weight within the framework of the G20, which comprises the world's largest economies.

Under Brazil's presidency, the first ministerial-level G20 meeting will be convened, with recent geopolitical tensions likely shaping Brazil's decision to host the event.

The meeting will focus on two main agendas: the G20's role in addressing ongoing international tensions and reforms in global governance.

Brazil has announced its intention to prioritise issues advocated by developing countries, including combating hunger, poverty, and inequality, as well as energy and global governance institution reform.

Türkiye's diplomatic outreach

During the upcoming meetings, Fidan will underscore Türkiye's commitment to global governance reform and highlight the UN Security Council's inadequacy in addressing Israel's attacks on Gaza.

With representatives from Russia, China, Latin America, Africa, the European Union, and the African Union gathering at the G20, Türkiye will seize the opportunity to reiterate its stance on the Israel-Palestine issue and appeal to the international community for action.

Fidan is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with select foreign ministers on the sidelines of the meeting and participate in the 25th Meeting of MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, Australia) foreign ministers.

Significance of G20

According to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the G20 represents approximately 85% of the world economy, 75% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.

The G20 serves as a crucial platform for discussing solutions to global crises and exchanging regional perspectives.

Following Brazil's presidency, South Africa is slated to assume the G20 presidency in 2025, with the United States expected to take over in 2026.