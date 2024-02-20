Located 90 kilometers from the city center of Erzurum in eastern Türkliye, these picturesque fairy chimneys bear a striking resemblance to the renowned Grand Canyon in the United States, featuring 12 distinct canyons.

Situated at the 7th kilometer of the Narman-Pasinler highway, Narman fairy chimneys have been covered in snow following recent snowfall.

Visited by thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every year, the fairy chimneys, with their impressive and surreal structures and red-and-white appearance, are now adorned by the fallen snow.

Notably, some visitors, arriving on horseback to explore the region's significant tourism potential, added a unique touch to the landscape.

People enjoyed a delightful time amidst the extraordinary scenery of the fairy chimneys and galloping horses across the snow-covered area.

Being notable for their resemblance to the Cappadocia region, Narman Fairy Chimneys are located in Normal district of Erzurum, also known as the "Land of the Red Fairies."

The process of formation of an impressive cluster of tall, cone-shaped rock formations takes millions of years to make.

In terms of structure and colour, they draw parallels with the Grand Canyon of the Colorado Valley in the U.S.

Added to the list of World Cultural Heritage of UNESCO in 2012, the fairy chimneys were opened to tourists in 2010.