Capital One to buy Discover for $35.3B to create credit card powerhouse
Capital One's acquisition of Discover aims to strengthen its payment network and enhance shareholder value, delivering industry-leading products across consumers, small businesses and merchants.
The transaction is anticipated to conclude either in the latter part of 2024 or the early months of 2025. / Photo: AP Archive
February 20, 2024

US banking giant Capital One has announced it will acquire financial services company Discover in a $35.3 billion all-stock deal combining two of America's major credit card firms.

Acquisition of Discover will help "build a payments network that can compete with the largest payments networks and payments companies," said Capital One founder and CEO Richard Fairbank in a statement on Monday.

Under the deal, Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share, a premium of 26.6 percent over Discover's closing price on Friday.

Once the deal goes through, Capital One shareholders will own approximately 60 percent of the combined company, and Discover shareholders will own approximately 40 percent.

CEO says acquisition will 'accelerate growth'

Discover is among the United States' major credit card networks but is smaller than the top three: Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

The company's acquisition will "accelerate growth and maximise value for our shareholders, enabling them to participate in the tremendous upside of the combined company," Discover CEO Michael Rhodes said.

According to Capital One, if approved, the deal is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025.

"The combined credit card business will be in an even stronger position to deliver industry-leading products and experiences that span the credit card marketplace across consumers, small businesses, and merchants," Capital One said in its statement.

The companies will host a conference call at 8:00 am (1300 GMT) Tuesday.

SOURCE:AFP
