February 20, 2024
One on One | First Turkish Astronaut Alper Gezeravci
Alper Gezeravci is the first Turkish citizen to take that one small step beyond Earth and carry out experiments in orbit, part of a two-week mission aboard the International Space Station. TRT World's Kubra Akkoc sat down one on one with first Turkish astronaut to discuss his landmark space mission and asked him what his journey means for future generations.
One on One – Alper Gezeravci, First Turkish Astronaut / Others
