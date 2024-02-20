Romania and Bulgaria to join Schengen area

From March 31, Bulgaria and Romania will partially join the Schengen area. This will allow free movement for any sea or air-based travel between member states for 400 million citizens. The two countries have been members of the European Union since 2007 but they were not part of the border-free area. For now, travelers are still required to show passports upon entry. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.