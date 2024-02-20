BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Romania and Bulgaria to join Schengen area
From March 31, Bulgaria and Romania will partially join the Schengen area. This will allow free movement for any sea or air-based travel between member states for 400 million citizens. The two countries have been members of the European Union since 2007 but they were not part of the border-free area. For now, travelers are still required to show passports upon entry. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.
Romania and Bulgaria to join Schengen area / Others
February 20, 2024
