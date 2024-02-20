WORLD
Insight into Gaza Kitchen: Manakeesh with Za’atar
TRT World joins British-Palestinian food blogger Jenan Issa in the kitchen, to watch her make foods that are a staple in her family’s native Gaza. She makes Manakeesh, a popular Levantine oven-baked flatbread that is often topped with Za’atar herb mix. Since 1977, Israel has banned Palestinians from collecting wild Za’atar. Jenan explains that defying this law has since become an act of cultural resistance, and today, Za’atar Manakeesh is a lifeline for many displaced Palestinians amid Israel’s war on the besieged enclave. #Gaza
British-Palestinian food blogger Jenan Issa steps into the kitchen with TRT World to make Manakeesh, an oven-baked flatbread often topped with Za’atar. In 1977, Israel banned foraging for Za’atar in the wild. Since then, Palestinians have defied this law as an act of resistance / Others
February 20, 2024
