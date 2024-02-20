February 20, 2024
Top UN court resumes hearings on legality of Israeli occupation
At least 50 countries are taking the stand at the ICJ this week following the UN General Assembly's request in 2022 for an advisory, non-binding opinion on the legality of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories. The case is separate from other high-profile proceedings brought by South Africa over Israel's war on Gaza. Claire Herriot reports
