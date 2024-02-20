February 20, 2024
Is Sudan the world's forgotten war?
According to the UN, 25 million people in one country are in need of humanitarian aid and assistance. It’s not Ukraine or Gaza - but Sudan. Why has the world forgotten about the violence there - and all those who’re suffering? Guests: Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Visiting Fellow at ECFR and Former Deputy Chief of Staff to PM Abdalla Hamdok Elbashir Idris Human Rights Activist Othaylat Suliman Journalist
