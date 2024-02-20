Is Sudan the world's forgotten war?

According to the UN, 25 million people in one country are in need of humanitarian aid and assistance. It’s not Ukraine or Gaza - but Sudan. Why has the world forgotten about the violence there - and all those who’re suffering? Guests: Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Visiting Fellow at ECFR and Former Deputy Chief of Staff to PM Abdalla Hamdok Elbashir Idris Human Rights Activist Othaylat Suliman Journalist