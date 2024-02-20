Pakistan's jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded that the "will of the public should be honoured."

In a message through his sister Aleema Khan, who met Imran Khan at Adiala jail in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the former prime minister said that the public’s mandate was “stolen” in the aftermath of the February 8 elections, marred by violence and rigging allegations.

Pakistan's election commission has rejected the charges.

Since no party secured a simple majority in the elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have reached a consensus over the formation of a new government for a five-year term.

The PML-N has named ex-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for the coveted post for a second term.

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed at a late-night press conference that Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, will be the coalition's candidate for prime minister, and his father Asif Ali Zardari will be their candidate for the country's president.

Short of required majority

Although independent candidates backed by Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have emerged as the largest parliamentary group, they are well short of the required number needed to form the government with a simple majority.

Those independents have now joined the minority Sunni Ittehad Political Party to form a coalition of their own, as per PTI's interim chief, Barrister Gohar Khan.

At a news briefing, Barrister Khan said the decision to join the minority party was so that PTI, which was barred from contesting the election, could access reserved seats in the national assembly.

Parties are allocated 70 reserved seats - 60 for women, 10 for non-Muslims - in proportion to the number of seats won. This completes the National Assembly's total 336 seats. Independents are not eligible for reserved seats.