WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greek farmers protest rising costs, flood Athens with tractors
Greek farmers join Europe-wide protests against rising costs, pressuring government for more support.
Greek farmers protest rising costs, flood Athens with tractors
The farmers  have spent weeks staging sporadic blockades along highways. / Photo: AFP
February 21, 2024

Scores of bright-colored tractors were parked outside Greece's parliament Tuesday, horns blaring, as thousands of farmers angry at high production costs shifted their protests to Athens.

“Without us, you don’t eat," one banner said. Some farmers carried mock coffins and funeral garlands as symbols of their plight.

The farmers — whose demands are similar to those at farmer protests elsewhere in Europe — have spent weeks staging sporadic blockades along highways and in rural towns. Farmers in central Greece are also still reeling from major floods last year.

The center-right government has expressed sympathy with the farmers but said budgetary constraints prevent it from meeting all their demands, beyond substantial electricity cost reductions.

Protesters say that's not enough.

They want tax-free fuel, debt forgiveness, measures against foreign competition and speedier compensation for damage from natural disasters. Farmers also criticise the substantial markup in shelf prices compared to what wholesalers pay them for their produce.

High prices

Manolis Liakis, a farmer from the southern island of Crete, singled out fuel costs. He said farmers pay more than three times as much for petrol as shipping companies due to tax disparities.

"We can’t be producing and (selling) our products for ridiculously low prices while the consumer buys them at extremely high prices,” he said.

The rally ended peacefully. Some farmers planned to stay outside parliament all night and leave with their tractors Wednesday.

In a show of solidarity, hundreds of students joined the farmers and protested government plans to endthe statemonopoly on university education.

The government took back a previous threat to block Tuesday’s protest. Police were deployed to help divert highway traffic, and much of central Athens was blocked to motorists and public transport.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a televisioninterview Monday said he could not support additional tax breaks and concessions but wanted to continue discussions with protesters.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us