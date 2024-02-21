TÜRKİYE
Turkish police capture dozens of Daesh suspects
Turkish security forces detain 47 suspects in a joint operation carried out in multiple cities across Türkiye, including Istanbul and Ankara, says Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.
Carrying out a total of 1,162 operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, Turkish police apprehended 2,402 suspects, the minister revealed. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
February 21, 2024

Turkish police have apprehended 47 people suspected of having ties with the terrorist group Daesh in major cities, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Security Intelligence Directorate and the Anti-Terrorism Department jointly conducted Operation Bozdogan-6 in Adana and Bursa on Wednesday, Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Among the detainees affiliated with Daesh, 22 people were captured in Istanbul, one in Kirikkale, 15 in Ankara, two in Adana, and seven in Bursa.

Emphasising the commitment to national peace and unity, Yerlikaya asserted, "For the peace, unity, and solidarity of our beloved nation, we will not give any respite to those terrorists."

RelatedTürkiye nabs Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol

'Our fight will continue'

The interior minister underscored the relentless efforts of Turkish security forces, stating, "We will continue our fight uninterruptedly with the superior efforts of our security forces."

Carrying out a total of 1,162 operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, Turkish police apprehended 2,402 suspects, the minister revealed.

Türkiye, being one of the first countries to designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation, has faced multiple attacks by the group.

Over 300 victims have lost their lives, and hundreds more have been injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
