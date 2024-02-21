WORLD
2 MIN READ
Balkan Farmers Blame Politicians for Destroying Their Livelihoods
Spring is coming and farmers in the region as well as across Europe say their pockets are empty and they can't make ends meet. The conflict in Ukraine affected the cost of fuel and taxes, and farmers say their business is less and less profitable. In several European cities thousands of them took to the streets with their tractors, blocking the main roads and highways demanding that their governments help them. Greek farmers want their authorities to follow through on promises to compensate their losses after the storm and flood in September last year. They're also protesting rising inflation, foreign competition and high taxes, just as the farmers in Romania. Yasemin Colakoglu reports. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL / TRT World
February 21, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us