WORLD
1 MIN READ
Baby Dies After Shocking Incident of Obstetric Violence in Serbia
On January 17th a young mother from the Serbian city of Shid - Marica Mihajlovic - posted online about a horrifying experience. Marica said she was exposed to obstetric violence during childbirth and accused the doctor of being responsible for the death of her baby. She asked people to share her Facebook post and spread the word as she believed she was neither the first nor the last victim of this doctor. Many in Serbia and the region were shocked after hearing her story and many women came out sharing their stories as well. Katarina Petrovic spoke to women who, like Marica, went through unimaginable horrors. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL PREGNANCY / TRT World
February 21, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us