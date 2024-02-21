In one of his last speeches, delivered just a few days before his death, Malcolm X had said: “I have to straighten out my own position, which is clear. I am not a racist in any form whatsoever. I don't believe in any form of racism. I don't believe in any form of discrimination or segregation. I believe in Islam. I am a Muslim. And there's nothing wrong with being a Muslim, nothing wrong with the religion of Islam. It just teaches us to believe in Allah as God.”

Fifty-nine years ago today, the man who was born Malcolm Little, not yet 40 years old, was assassinated on February 21, 1965, while he was on the podium of the Audubon Ballroom Conference Hall in Harlem, where he had gone up to deliver a speech to approximately 400 people. When he was shot, his wife, Betty Shabazz, was in the hall with her four daughters, the oldest of whom was 7 years old. She was also pregnant with twin daughters whom Malcolm X would never see.

The circumstances surrounding Malcolm X's assassination remain shrouded in mystery. While it was never definitively established who was responsible, there have been persistent theories suggesting the involvement of members of the Nation of Islam group, as well as speculation about the possible role of the FBI.

Having joined the Nation of Islam while in prison in the late 1940s, Malcolm X publicly announced his break from the group in 1964, as he felt that the Nation had "gone as far as it can" because of its rigid teachings.

It led to widespread acrimony. As the threats and pressures from the Nation of Islam against Malcolm X escalated, the situation became increasingly volatile. This culminated in a terrifying incident when an incendiary bomb was thrown into his house around 3.30 am on February 14, 1965. Malcolm X later stated that the attack was orchestrated "on the orders of Elijah Muhammad", the leader of the Nation of Islam, further escalating tensions between Malcolm X and his former organisation.

Malcolm X, who began working with writer Alex Haley in 1963 to write his autobiography, had said, "If this book is published while I am still alive, it will be a miracle." A few months after his death, Haley completed the book and published it as "The Autobiography of Malcolm X".

The book, which served as the source for the film "Malcolm X" starring marquee actor Denzel Washington that went on to win various awards in 1992, was also named by Time magazine in 1998 as one of the "10 most influential books of the 20th century".

His legacy in Türkiye

Malcolm X's fame took time to reach the Islamic world, including Türkiye, but eventually it did. However, Malcolm X, who is now regarded as an important figure in Türkiye’s Islamic circles, was not widely known during his lifetime.

Researcher Taha Kilinc explains, "It is difficult to say that Malcolm X was widely recognised and known in Türkiye while he was alive. The limited communication channels of that era and the challenges faced by Turkish Muslims in accessing diverse Islamic voices, contributed to Malcolm's delayed recognition. Although there were individuals who knew and admired him, he had not yet gained widespread popularity. It was after boxer Muhammad Ali embraced Islam that Malcolm became more known in Türkiye. His martyrdom could be said to have caused a stir."

"We began to learn about Malcolm X through Alex Haley's renowned work, which, although incomplete, still managed to make him 'one of us'. The book was translated by the late Yasar Kaplan, which significantly contributed to its popularity. Thanks to Kaplan's influence in literary circles, both the book and Malcolm quickly gained recognition and admiration," adds Kilinc.

Malcolm X had never been to Türkiye. The claim that a particular photo of him inside a mosque was taken at Istanbul's Sultanahmet Mosque is false. But he did meet some Turks during his visit to the Middle East and North African countries for the purpose of pilgrimage.

“Since Malcolm X's life creates visions for the future, it will also create a serious vision for Muslims in Türkiye. Therefore, its influence will continue,” researcher Mustafa Ablak, who wrote a book about Malcolm X, told TRT World.

“Today, Malcolm is a very important historical figure, who is becoming more and more known, and about whom many publications and programmes have been made. The struggle he waged in the US is still very relevant today. I think as long as it is talked about there, there is an interaction that spreads here in Türkiye as well,” says Kilinc.

Malcolm X's life stands as a powerful example of determination and commitment to justice. Despite encountering many hurdles, he stayed dedicated to combating racism and discrimination. His journey from a troubled young man to a revered leader, is a source of inspiration for those seeking a brighter future. His story teaches us that change is achievable and that individuals can have a significant impact on the world, even when faced with challenges.