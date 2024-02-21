WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's largest parties strike deal on coalition government
Political rivals in Pakistan have joined hands to form a coalition government, ending days of uncertainty. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party have reached a power sharing deal after intense negotiations. It's a blow to the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which insists the coalition doesn't have the mandate to form a government. Kamran Yousaf reports.
Unity Amidst Political Rivalry / Others
February 21, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us