February 21, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's largest parties strike deal on coalition government
Political rivals in Pakistan have joined hands to form a coalition government, ending days of uncertainty. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party have reached a power sharing deal after intense negotiations. It's a blow to the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which insists the coalition doesn't have the mandate to form a government. Kamran Yousaf reports.
Unity Amidst Political Rivalry
