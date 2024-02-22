WORLD
Kiev determined to keep on fighting to recapture its territories
As Ukraine continues to reassess in the wake of a significant retreat from the town of Adviivka, other positions across the frontline of its war with Russia have come under increased pressure. And as the war enters its third year, questions have grown about the capability and motivation of Ukrainian forces. TRT World's Joel Flynn has been meeting soldiers near the frontline in Zaporizhzhia, and sent us this report.
