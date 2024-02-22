BIZTECH
Biden unveils $20B investment to boost US cybersecurity
Ports network supports $5.4T worth of economic activity each year, nearly 95 percent of cargo entering US, according to White House.
The investment is part of Biden's Investing in America Agenda. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 22, 2024

US President Joe Biden's administration has unveiled a $20 billion investment to bolster the cybersecurity of American ports.

The president will issue an executive order to bolster the security of the nation's ports, in addition to actions that will strengthen maritime cybersecurity, fortify supply chains and strengthen the US's industrial base, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investment is part of Biden's Investing in America Agenda, it added.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by Biden in November 2021, includes around $1.2 trillion in spending related to federal highways, transit and rail programs.

"America's prosperity is directly linked to maritime trade and the integrated network of ports, terminals, vessels, waterways and land-side connections that constitute the Nation's Marine Transportation System," said the White House.

"This complex system supports $5.4 trillion worth of economic activity each year, contributes to the employment of more than 31 million Americans, and supports nearly 95% of cargo entering the US," it added.

