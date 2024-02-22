WORLD
3 MIN READ
India orders X to censor protesing farmers' posts
Social media platform X removes farmer accounts and posts per Indian government order, raising concerns about censorship and freedom of speech.
India orders X to censor protesing farmers' posts
India under Modi's governmen has often criticised Google, Facebook and Twitter for not doing enough to tackle what it calls fake or "anti-India" content Photo: AFP / AFP
February 22, 2024

Social media platform X has said it took down certain accounts and posts following an order by the Indian government, which local media reports say are linked to ongoing protests by farmers demanding higher prices for crops.

The action puts the spotlight again on the struggles faced by foreign technology giants operating in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has often criticised Google, Facebook and Twitter for not doing enough to tackle what it calls fake or "anti-India" content.

X said its position on the matter was consistent with its ongoing legal challenge against the Indian government's content-blocking orders.

"We will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts," X's Global Government Affairs said in a post, without naming the accounts.

RelatedTwitter, a willing partner in India’s quest to silence Kashmiris

'Murder of democracy in India'

The statement comes following a week of protests by thousands of Indian farmers who have camped 200 km (125 miles) north of Delhi after police blocked their march to the capital and fired tear gas at crowds trying to press forward.

National daily Hindustan Times reported that the "emergency" blocking orders issued last week by the government covers accounts of some farmers' groups and supporters.

The interior affairs and information technology ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jairam Ramesh, a lawmaker from India's main opposition Congress party, said in a post on X that the move represented the "murder of democracy in India".

X's Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions do not allow it to publish the government orders but the platform wants to maintain transparency.

"This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," it said.

RelatedIndia police summon Twitter chief for video on Hindu men attacking a Muslim
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us