February 22, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bosnian parliament pass anti-money laundering law
In a significant development, Bosnia and Herzegovina has adopted a crucial law aimed at combating money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities. This move fulfills another condition for opening negotiations with the European Union and avoids the risk of being placed on the gray list of the Council of Europe. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more.
Bosnian parliament pass anti-money laundering law / Others
Explore