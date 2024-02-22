A Palestinian man being treated at a Gaza hospital for severe bruising on his face, cuts on his fingers and other injuries has said Israeli soldiers beat him with chunks of masonry and chairs after bursting into his home on February 20.

The account by Ramadan Shamlakh, 22, on Thursday is the latest in a series of allegations of mistreatment of Palestinians by Israeli forces since the start of their war on Gaza.

Shamlakh's face was swollen and bloodied, and he could not open his right eye. He walked with a limp. He had a series of cuts on the back of the fingers of his right hand, which he said were made with a knife.

"He would lie me down on the ground and tell me not to move. He would get rocks, the broken ones from our balcony, and throw them at my legs," Shamlakh said, describing his treatment by one of the soldiers.

"Whenever I would move, I would find his boot, kicking me here, kicking me there. I couldn't breathe, I couldn't speak," he said, adding that the soldier had also smashed up two chairs over him.

Reuters provided Shamlakh's name, the name of the area where he lived and the date of the alleged beating to an Israeli army spokesperson, who said the army was unaware of the incident.

'Where is Hamas?'

Shamlakh said troops were operating with tanks in the area where he lives, Zeitoun in Gaza City, overnight on Monday.

At about 6:30 am local time on Tuesday they destroyed a wall, entered the house and interrogated him over the next few hours, he said.

"They'd ask me 'where is Hamas?' I'd say 'I don't know'. 'Where are the tunnels? Where are the stores of weapons?' I told them 'I'm a civilian, I'm a civilian'," said Shamlakh.

Dr Anas Al Kurd said Shamlakh had injuries all over his body and the Shuhada Al Aqsa hospital did not have all the supplies it needed to treat him appropriately.

"He was supposed to be transferred to the European Hospital so that he could be seen by an eye specialist, but the occupying forces were located on the Al Rashid route and had cut it off," he said.

"So this young man remains with us, suffering in pain and all he can take are painkillers."

Reuters and other media have reported other incidents in which people detained by Israeli forces in Gaza have been beaten and subjected to degrading treatment.

Reuters reports have included a woman who said she was imprisoned for weeks, insulted and mistreated; a doctor who said he was shackled, blindfolded and deprived of sleep during a 45-day detention; and three brothers who said they and fellow detainees were beaten, stripped to their underwear and burnt with cigarettes.