WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel plans to build over 3,300 settlement units in occupied West Bank
Estimates indicate about 700,000 Israeli settlers already live in roughly 300 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Israel plans to build over 3,300 settlement units in occupied West Bank
Houses in the Israeli settlement of Kedumim are seen in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: Reuters
February 23, 2024

The Israeli authorities intend to approve within the next two weeks the establishment of more than 3,300 settlement units in the occupied West Bank, according to official Israeli media.

"The relevant committee is expected to meet within two weeks to approve the establishment of 2,350 housing units in the Maaleh Adumim settlement, about 300 in the Kedar settlement, and 700 units in the Efrat settlement,” the official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said on Friday.

The decision comes in response to the shooting attack on Thursday near the Maaleh Adumim settlement, which resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier and the wounding of at least eight others.

"A section of the road leading to Al Za'im checkpoint east of East Jerusalem will be closed to Palestinian movement for a period of at least two weeks," it added.

If the settlement project is approved, it will be the largest settlement decision since the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

The current Israeli government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is known for its great support for illegal settlement in the Palestinian territories.

RelatedIsrael allocates $1B for illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us