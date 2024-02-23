Turkish forces have successfully apprehended a key member of the PKK terrorist organisation, in a joint operation carried out by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the police.

MIT successfully located and apprehended the whereabouts of the terrorist Murat Kizil, who was hiding abroad under the code name "Mazlum Mardin," during an attempt to escape to Europe.

The captured terrorist Kizil, who was brought to Türkiye, is reported to have joined the rural cadres of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation in 2015.

It was reported that Kizil, who operated at a so-called responsible level in Syria and Iraq, was wanted for "membership in an armed terrorist organisation."

Türkiye's fight against PKK

Türkiye neutralised 60 terrorists over the last week, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 458 terrorists have been “neutralised’’ in operations against all terrorist organisations, particularly the PKK/PYD-YPG, Daesh, and FETO, with 184 in northern Iraq and 274 in northern Syria since January 1, 2024, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk told the media at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

He said 824 terrorists have been “neutralised’’ in Operation Claw-Lock so far, that was launched in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

Ankara's “anti-terror operations in the region will continue with determination,” he added.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise’’ to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.