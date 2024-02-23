Israeli air strikes kill at least 104 people in Gaza in 24 hours

The Israeli military continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip. At least 104 Palestinians have been killed and 160 others injured in the last 24 hours Israeli bombardments have targeted homes in Rafah, as many are still trapped under the rubble. But the land and air assault by Israel on the besieged Gaza Strip continues unabated. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more