Will 2024 bring an end to the Russia- Ukraine conflict?

As it enters its third year, the conflict in Ukraine shows no signs of a ceasefire on the horizon. Initially, much of the world condemned Russia for its offensive and extended strong support to Kiev, suggesting the underdog might prevail in 2022. However, two years later, support is dwindling while Moscow continues to make advances. The question now is whether 2024 will see both sides come to the negotiating table to seek an end to this prolonged conflict. Guests: Alexander Rodnyansky Economic Adviser to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Viacheslav Matuzov Former Russian Diplomat Dana Lewis Host of the Podcast 'Back Story'