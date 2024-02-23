Top athletes and dignitaries have led hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Kenya's world marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum in the nation's athletics heartland where he was born, trained and died.

President William Ruto and World Athletics head Sebastian Coe were among those attending the funeral on Friday in the Rift Valley village of Chepkorio.

Kiptum, a 24-year-old father of two, was killed in a late-night car crash on February 11, just months after shattering the marathon record in Chicago.

His wife, Asenath Rotich, was overcome with emotion as she read a tearful tribute to the marathon prodigy.

"It's unbelievable that today I have learnt to stay with our beloved kids without you coming home again," she said, revealing that they had planned to hold a wedding ceremony in April.

"I will still make my vows of love even in your rest."

'Highest peaks of achievement'

While Kiptum only competed in three marathons, he won all of the races, posting three of the seven fastest times in history for the event.

Coe said his death was "a cause of intense sadness" and eulogised the young athlete for scaling "the highest peaks of achievement" during his short life.

"Rest assured your achievements are treasured, indelible and secure in the annals of our history and never ever forgotten," the athletics chief said.

Kiptum ran the Chicago race in October in two hours and 35 seconds, slicing 34 seconds off the previous fastest time set by his Kenyan rival, the marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

His sudden death has left Kenya, and the wider athletics community, reeling.

"Fare thee well champ," was the front-page headline on Kenya's leading Daily Nation newspaper.

Mourners started arriving at the funeral venue at dawn, some wearing black T-shirts with a picture of Kiptum emblazoned across the front. They viewed the body, laid out in a half-open casket on a red carpet, as a choir sang religious songs.

Dozens of athletes including 1,500 metre record-holder Faith Kipyegon and two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha knelt in prayer near the casket before showering it with pink and white rose petals.