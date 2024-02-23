WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistani parties rally against top judge on blasphemy accusations
The country's top court rejects the accusations by religious parties and political groups that the judge deviated from the constitutional Muslim definition in a ruling affecting the Ahmadi community.
Pakistani parties rally against top judge on blasphemy accusations
Human rights groups say Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws are often misused to settle personal scores. / Photo: AFP
February 23, 2024

Hundreds of supporters from Pakistani Islamic parties rallied to protest against what they say were blasphemous remarks by the country's chief justice.

The protest call, by various religious and political groups led by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) whose rallying cry is "death to blasphemers", said on Friday that remarks by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa in a case against a member of the minority Ahmadi community were blasphemous.

The court had granted bail to an Ahmadi community member earlier this week, ruling that blasphemy charges against him did not stand. The man, accused of blasphemy for distributing Islamic literature, had been in jail for 13 months.

"We (will) monitor the sermons and protests outside mosques," said police official Abrar Hussain in southern city of Karachi, warning the protesters to remain peaceful.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the northwestern city of Peshawar, chanting slogans against the chief justice, said police official Mubarak Khan.

'Vicious campaign'

The top court on Thursday issued a statement after the Islamic parties and some political groups launched a campaign accusing the chief justice of deviating in his ruling from the constitutional definition of a Muslim, which excludes Ahmadis.

"This impression is absolutely wrong," the court statement said, deploring what it called a "vicious campaign" against Isa.

The campaign against Isa was also joined by some supporters and aides of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, who think a ruling by the chief justice stripping Khan's party of its symbol on ballots cost them votes in an election on Feb. 8.

RelatedPakistan will ban Wikipedia if 'blasphemous content' is not removed

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's information secretary Rauf Hasan did not respond to a request for comment.

Human rights groups say Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws are often misused to settle personal scores, and just accusing someone of such a crime could lead to mob justice.

Judges hesitate to take up such cases for fear of retribution, which leaves the accused languishing in jail for years without cases being heard.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan. No one has been executed by the state for it, but numerous accused have been lynched by outraged mobs.

RelatedThe rise of the religious group behind violent protests in Pakistan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us