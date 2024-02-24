Struggles Palestinians and Ukrainians face are depicted in powerful images
Struggles Palestinians and Ukrainians face are depicted in powerful imagesHere are some visuals depicting enduring plight of Palestinians and Ukrainians, navigating challenges in their quest for survival as wars rage in Ukraine and Gaza.
A photo dated on November 15, 2022 (left) shows a woman sitting amid the rubble in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, where almost all the houses have been destroyed after the Russian attacks in Ukraine and a photo dated on October 11, 2023 (right) shows a woman sitting amid the rubble after almost all the houses have been destroyed following Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza. / Photo: AA
February 24, 2024

Palestinians in Gaza and Ukrainians are enduring the brunt of wars ignited by Russia and Israel. Millions are caught in the crossfire, facing untold suffering.

While Ukrainians have received considerable Western aid and empathy, the Palestinians in Israel-besieged Gaza continue to be overlooked by these same powers. The disparity is glaring.

These combined images depict the struggles faced by both Palestinians and Ukrainians, shedding light on their shared challenges and resilience.

