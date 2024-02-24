Palestinians in Gaza and Ukrainians are enduring the brunt of wars ignited by Russia and Israel. Millions are caught in the crossfire, facing untold suffering.

While Ukrainians have received considerable Western aid and empathy, the Palestinians in Israel-besieged Gaza continue to be overlooked by these same powers. The disparity is glaring.

These combined images depict the struggles faced by both Palestinians and Ukrainians, shedding light on their shared challenges and resilience.