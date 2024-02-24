February 24, 2024
Street artists paint mural for Gaza in US capital
Joel comes from a Jewish family, Ahmad is Palestinian. They chose to unite to paint a mural for Gaza in the center of Washington DC, a few streets away from the White House and Congress. Their message is simple: Whatever your religion or ethnicity is, call for a ceasefire and stop the killing of civilians in Gaza. Listen to what they told TRT World
