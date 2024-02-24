WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fighter jets intercept suspicious ballon over key US state
A mysterious balloon spotted over Utah prompted US fighter jet action, but the object was found to be harmless and pose no risk.
Fighter jets intercept suspicious ballon over key US state
Fighter jets investigated a high-altitude balloon over Utah, sparking brief security concerns. / Photo: AP Archive
February 24, 2024

A small balloon floating at a high altitude over the US state of Utah was intercepted by fighter aircraft on Friday but deemed to pose no national security or flight risk, a US-Canada military agency said, according to US media.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement it had detected the balloon travelling at an altitude between 43,000-45,000 feet (13,100-13,700 meters), CBS News reported.

"The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not manoeuvrable and did not present a threat to national security," the joint agency said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety," according to NORAD.

"NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon," it added.

RelatedSecond Chinese 'surveillance' balloon transiting Latin America

Chinese balloons

An unnamed US official told CBS News the balloon had a cube-shaped box about two feet long on each side hanging below it.

In February last year, the United States shot down a huge white balloon from China after it was spotted over a series of nuclear weapons sites.

Beijing denied it was a spy balloon, saying the craft was used for weather research and had blown off-course.

RelatedUS says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us