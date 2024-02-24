The dark side of French democracy and the struggle against police brutality

Police brutality has become increasingly alarming in France, with rising incidents of excessive force, particularly during protests, and with officers exercising such violence when apprehending supposed suspects that numerous young men have been killed in the process. Even though France proudly presents itself as a bastion of democracy and freedom, the reality is that the French police have a substantial history of using unwarranted force. One incident that gained significant attention in recent years was the tragic death of Adama Traore, a young Black man who died in police custody in 2016. His death sparked widespread protests and reignited discussions about police accountability and racial discrimination in the country, yet the French government only caused more public outcry after banning the protests against police brutality that followed the incident. Whether it’s during Yellow Vest protests, clashes with farmers, or routine arrests, police have injured or killed enough people to make the public seriously question their trust in the state. Many of the protestors and members of the victims’ families have been silenced after being unjustly targeted and imprisoned. However, they continue to face many challenges in ensuring that French law enforcement agencies uphold human rights standards and treat all individuals with dignity and respect. Join us as we unravel the harsh realities of police brutality in France and shine a spotlight on a disturbing trend.