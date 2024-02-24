WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, UK strike Yemen's Houthis, group hits American oil tanker
Following previous US and UK strikes, the Houthis declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.
US, UK strike Yemen's Houthis, group hits American oil tanker
In this image released by the US Central Command, a US fighter plane launches from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower in the Red Sea during strikes against Houthi targets. / Photo: AFP
February 24, 2024

American and British forces carried out a fresh wave of strikes against 18 Houthi targets in Yemen, a joint statement said, and the group responds by targeting a US oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

The group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech early on Sunday that they attacked MV Torm Thor, a US-flagged, owned, and operated oil tanker. The Houthis say they have been attacking shipping lanes in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Israeli war on Gaza.

The US and UK strikes "specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets across eight locations in Yemen associated with Houthi underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, air defence systems, radars, and a helicopter," said the joint statement.

The statement was co-signed by Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand, who gave unspecified "support" to the new round of strikes, the second this month and fourth since the group began their attacks on ships in the region.

"The Houthis' now more than 45 attacks on commercial and naval vessels since mid-November constitute a threat to the global economy, as well as regional security and stability, and demand an international response," the statement said.

RelatedYemen's Houthis vow to continue Red Sea attacks after US-led air strikes

Unilateral strikes

Saturday's operation comes after several merchant vessels were struck this week in the region, including the fertiliser-filled Rubymar, whose crew had to abandon ship after it was hit Sunday and began taking on water.

Apart from the joint attacks with Britain, the United States has also carried out repeated unilateral strikes against Houthi positions and weaponry in Yemen, claiming self-defence, and has downed air and sea-borne drones in the Red Sea.

"The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways," Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement after the strikes.

"We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries."

Following previous US and UK strikes, the Houthis declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.

RelatedYemen's Houthis: 'Constructive' talks held with EU on Red Sea security
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us