WORLD
1 MIN READ
World leaders in Kiev commemorate Ukraine War anniversary
Ukraine has marked two years since Russia launched a war that has killed tens of thousands people and displaced millions of others. Prime ministers from Italy, Belgium and Canada were joined by the European Commission president in Kiev as part of commemorations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It follows growing questions about ongoing Western military support for Ukraine, especially as $60B in funds remain held up in US Congress. TRT World's Joel Flynn is in Ukraine as part of our special coverage of the anniversary, and sent us this report.
Leaders Visit Kiev to Show Solidarity / Others
February 25, 2024
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us