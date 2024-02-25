February 25, 2024
Fears of famine deepen in the besieged enclave as Israel blocks aid to Gaza
Palestinian media are reporting that a two month old baby has died of starvation, accusing Israel of using hunger as a weapon of war. Nearly a quarter of the population - roughly half a million people - inside Gaza are sleeping on an empty stomach. Rupert Stone reports on how Palestinians are now resorting to eating weeds to feed themselves.
Gaza's Plants for Nourishment / Others
